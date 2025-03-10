Parliament Budget Session: Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla warned of action against DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran during Monday's protest over the alleged ‘Hindi’ imposition row.

Birla dared the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagamm (DMK) MP that if he made 'these' remarks on record, he would make sure that he is suspended from the house.

“Dare say the same on record, and I will throw you out of the House,” Birla told Maran during the protest by DMK member.

The Lok Sabha witnessed unruly scenes today amid confrontation between the Opposition and the government over the alleged ‘Hindi’ language imposition through the National Education Policy (NEP).

The speaker adjourned the house till 12 pm. When the house reconvened, DMK leader Kanimozhi objected to Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's remarks calling DMK MP's ‘uncivilised.’ Soon after the objection, Pradhan said he was ready to withdraw the word if it has hurt anyone. The objectionable word has been expunged from record of the Parliament.

Soon after Pradhan's remarks, the DMK MPs, including Maran, continued to protest. Birla objected to Maran's words and said he would throw the MP out of the house if he made these remarks on record.

“If the government doesn't take action, I will make sure there is one,” said Birla. Union Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju also registered objected on Maran's remarks.

Ruckus in Parliament over NEP The second part of the Parliament Budget Session began at 11 am with yet another confrontation between the Opposition and the government over the alleged imposition of the ‘Hindi’ language through the National Education Policy (NEP).

The DMK members attacked the government over the issue, with its MPs walking into the well and protesting. DMK MP's accused the Centre of withholding education funds, questioning whether using school funds as a tool for political retaliation against a state government was justified.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan responded to the attack and accused the protesting members of misleading the country on NEP. Pradhan denied Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin and other DMK leaders' charge of Hindi imposition in Lok Sabha.

The first leg of the Budget Session was held until February 13. The second part will run until April 4, with a total of 20 sittings scheduled.