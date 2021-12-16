Dashing Fed’s hopes, low unemployment becomes an inflation threat

The Fed revamped its monetary framework last year because the inverse relationship between unemployment and inflation, dubbed the Phillips curve, had all but disappeared. As such, the Fed assumed unemployment could run below 4% for years before inflation crept above 2%. So is the Phillips curve back? That may be premature. Today’s upward pressure on wages and prices isn’t coming just from excess demand, but even more so from too little supply. “The inflation we got was not at all the inflation we were talking about last year," Mr. Powell said.