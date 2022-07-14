Data recap: Lanka crisis, population record, Musk vs Twitter

$1 billion: That’s the amount Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, could have to pay if he fails to prove his grounds for pulling out of his deal to buy Twitter. The break-up fee could come into effect as Twitter has sued Musk for violating the $44-billion deal, which he had signed in April. The bone of contention is the true number of fake or spam accounts on Twitter, which Musk claims the company has not provided to him. This, he says, violates the agreement.