Data recap: Medals at CWG, monsoon session

After an impressive performance at the Olympics last year, India once again put up an excellent performance at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. India was ranked fourth at the games with 61 medals in total consisting of 22 gold, 16 silver, and 23 bronze. However, India fell one rank from the 2018 CWG, where it was ranked third with 66 medals. India’s best performance in the Commonwealth Games so far was in 2010 in Delhi, where it ranked second with 101 medals.

