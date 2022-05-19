Data recap: Wheat export ban, price hikes

A Mint analysis of 435 manufacturing companies shows input costs have risen about 24% year on year in the March quarter. Many companies have passed on the higher expenses to consumers and reported improved revenues. However, sectors such as paints, cement, and packaged goods are said to have been the hardest hit by the spike in commodity costs, with the price rise most likely not being passed on. If this continues, it will represent a threat to consumers and businesses in the coming quarters.