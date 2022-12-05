Data scientists grapple with how to ask, ‘what’s your gender?’

Dr. Saperstein said the two-step question could change, too. Some people object to being asked about their birth certificate, especially when it’s unclear how private their responses are. But, she said, that isn’t a reason not to ask these questions. Offering just two choices “collapses all sorts of important differences about people’s bodies and identities and how they live in the world," she said. “We’ve already missed 10 years of massive change in this area and I hope we don’t miss another 10."