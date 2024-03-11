'Date chosen before Ramadan, 'designed to polarise': Political parties react to CAA implementation
Opposition parties criticize BJP for timing of CAA notification, alleging polarisation for Lok Sabha elections and distraction tactic. Muslim community and student bodies also express discontent.
Soon after the Modi government notified the rules of CAA, opposition parties on Monday flayed the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) for the timing of the move. While some parties alleged that it is a move to polarise the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, others went on to call it BJP's game of distraction.