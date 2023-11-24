If Dawood fights poll...: BJP MP reacts to Bengal CM over Mahua Moitra 'theory'

Bharatiya Janata Paty (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey hit back at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for "theorising" the possible expulsion of (Trinamool Congress) TMC MP Mahua Moitra from the Lok Sabha over the "cash-for-query" case. Dubey said if Banerjee's theory is to be believed, then Dawood Ibrahim, a declared terrorist wanted by the Indian government, "is not a traitor".

"If Dawood Ibrahim also contests from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh, then I think there is a 99% chance that he will win the election," the BJP MP said on Friday. According to news agency PTI, he alleged that that people like underworld don Dawood Ibrahim are 'favourites' of Banerjee. Dubey's comment came in response to Mamata Banerjee's recent statement on her colleague Mahua Moitra who is facing allegations leveled by Dubey. The BJP MP alleged that the TMC leader asked questions in Parliament in exchange for monetary benefits and gifts from businessman Darshan Hiranandani.

Earlier on Thursday, the Bengal Chief Minister broke her long silence on the controversy surrounding Mahua Moitra's likely expulsion from the Lok Sabha over the case. Mamata Banerjee said the expulsion will boost her chances in next year's general election.

"Mahua Moitra's expulsion from Lok Sabha is being planned... but this will help her before the election. They have planned to chase out Mahua. She will become popular for three months. What she said inside... she will say outside. She will hold press conferences every day. What does she lose?" Banerjee was quoted by ANI as saying.

Hitting out at Mahua Moitra on Thursday, Dubey alleged, "She (Mahua Moitra) didn't provide login credentials to just Darshan Hiranandani. It was logged in from multiple places—Delhi, Bengaluru, San Francisco. This is a big conspiracy... It is the history of the INDI alliance that they like corrupt, traitorous individuals like Dawood Ibrahim."

Dubey also shared a Lok Sabha order underlining the importance of confidentiality for the question and answer session in the Parliament. He used the Hindi idiom "Chori Upar se Seenazori" (showing aggression after committing wrongdoings) to target the Trinamool Congress MP.

In a post on X in Hindi, Nishikant Dubey said, "This is the order of the Lok Sabha, which clearly says that confidentiality means that the information should be limited to the MP only. Because when the MP asks a question, the MP gets the answer one hour before the commencement of the Parliament, this affects the condition of the stock market and the company with ups and downs in the market."

"There can be a breach in the economy, security. Playing with the economy, and security due to getting premature information about our relations with other countries. Perhaps a PA like Hiranandani did not read this and informed the accused who is also a corrupt MP? Showing aggression after committing wrongdoings (Chori fir Seenazori)," he added.

