Days after son’s accident, Andhra Pradesh Dy CM Pawan Kalyan’s wife offers hair at Tirupati temple | Watch

Anna Lezhneva, wife of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, visited the Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala on Monday and offered prayers.

Advertisement

Anna chose to undergo tonsure as a personal act of devotion and gratitude to Lord Venkateswara, following what she described as her son’s miraculous recovery. Seven-year-old Mark Shankar Pawanovich had been injured in a tragic fire incident at a summer camp in Singapore—a moment that deeply shook both the family and the wider community, news agency ANI reported.

The temple, dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, is one of India’s most revered and frequently visited pilgrimage sites.

Watch the video here:

Advertisement

Meanwhile, veteran actor Chiranjeevi recently shared an emotional update, expressing his gratitude after a difficult time for his family. Referring to a recent incident, he said that divine intervention helped save young Mark Shankar from serious danger and potential tragedy. Though Mark has now returned home, Chiranjeevi noted that he still needs time to recover fully.

Advertisement

He went on to acknowledge the overwhelming support the family received, with people offering prayers, blessings, and heartfelt wishes for Mark’s recovery. Speaking on behalf of himself, his younger brother Pawan Kalyan, and their entire family, Chiranjeevi sincerely thanked everyone who stood by them and sent strength through their love and encouragement.

Advertisement

According to an official release, Naidu has instructed officials of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to ensure a 100 per cent improvement in the services and facilities provided to pilgrims visiting the Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala.

During a comprehensive review held at the State Secretariat, the Chief Minister evaluated the current status of pilgrim services and the measures in place to handle the surge in footfall. He asserted that the state government's reputation is closely linked to the quality of services offered at the world-famous temple.

The release further mentioned that the meeting also discussed in detail the measures to be initiated to meet the increasing number of devotees. The opinions gathered from the pilgrims regarding darshans and the facilities, along with other services provided on the Hills.

Advertisement

We are grateful for the overwhelming support from everyone during this difficult time.