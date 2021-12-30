Debt-for-climate swaps an effective means for relief

One problem with trying to address climate change and debt with a single package is that they do not align perfectly. Climate-mitigation financing is needed most in high-income countries, with about one-third of the required transition investments being in Europe and the US, and more than half in the Asia-Pacific region, mostly China. With few exceptions, low-income countries’ contribution to global warming is negligible. The match between financing needs and addressing the environmental externality is imperfect at best.

