Deciphering 2021 with 15 riveting reads

When Frenchman Thierry Delaporte took the CEO’s job at Indian IT services major Wipro Ltd, the currents had not been in the company’s favour. In 2018-19, for the first time in its history, it had fallen to the fourth position by revenues among India’s IT majors. Wipro used to be the second largest by revenue during most of the early days of India’s IT story—from 1984 to 1998—and, since then, had held on to the third position, behind Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and Infosys Ltd. But losing the third position to HCL Technologies Ltd came as a sharp reminder that the company was falling behind in the IT sweepstakes. Today, Delaporte has a nascent yet credible turnaround story to tell. Ayushman Baruah decodes that story.