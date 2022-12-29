Deciphering 2022 with 15 compelling reads8 min read . Updated: 29 Dec 2022, 06:20 PM IST
Here are 15 stories that highlight the breadth and depth of our reporting, from among the 240 long stories we published in 2022
Mint’s Long Story is where we embrace the challenge of delving deep into a story and telling it well every day of the week. This space allowed us, over the course of a year, to report on and explore a wide range of stories that captured the zeitgeist. From Adani’s entry into cement to the Sequoia-Algo legal spat, the rise of natural farming to the downturn in commuter mobikes, we captured trends and unearthed stories that are shaping the nation. Here are 15 stories that highlight the breadth and depth of our reporting, from among the 240 long stories we published in 2022