Deciphering 2022 with 15 compelling reads

It is barely four years old but the State Bank of Mauritius (SBM) has become a darling of fintechs—it powers nearly four dozen firms and their products. In this widely read piece, Arti Singh reported on how SBM created a market by being less fussy with startup founders. The bank takes much less time to onboard partners unlike the big banks that are known to sit on the files for weeks on end. However, the good times may be over soon. Stricter regulations for fintechs, going ahead, may force SBM to let go of some of the aggression. Read More

