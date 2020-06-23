Decision to scrap class 10 CBSE board exams, rescheduling JEE, NEET by 25 June

NEW DELHI : The Union government will take a call on scarping Class 10 board exams in Delhi, rescheduling the remaining Class 12 board exams, the marque Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and NEET exam by Wednesday evening, it informed the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

The apex court had sought a reply from the Centre on a plea seeking scrapping of CBSE board exams for class 12 given the spread of coronavirus across the country. The matter will be heard next on 25 June.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing on behalf of the Union government and the CBSE, submitted that discussions related to the conduct of key examinations were at an advanced stage and that a decision will be taken by 24 June.

“The remaining CBSE class 10 board exam for students in parts of Delhi will most likely be scrapped but the Class 12 board exam is a real test for everyone. It’s much broader in scale and impacts all students across several states. Earlier, we were thinking that July will be safe but with the rising infections in cities like Delhi and Mumbai, it’s tough to hold exams in a class room setting," said a government official requesting anonymity.

“Among possibilities authorities are exploring if CBSE class 12 board exam can happen online in few cities, and off line in other places where covid-19 situation is under control. The normalization of marks and evaluation of exam papers also are on the table and a final decision needs to be taken before the government can give a definite word to the Supreme Court. The decisions are likely by Wednesday evening which will be communicated to the top court by Thursday," the official cited above added.

More than 1.5 million students across the country have registered for NEET this year, which is the gateway to medical colleges in India, whereas nearly a million students have registered for JEE Mains, the entrance exam for entry into top engineering colleges. While, JEE-Mains exams is scheduled to be held from July 18-23, the medical entrance exam NEET is slated on July 26.

“If CBSE exams are getting delayed then rescheduling of the IIT-JEE and NEER exams are a given as board exams are feeder for this marque exams for admission at top engineering and medical colleges. A HRD ministry spokesperson said there is no official information on the subject," said another official requesting anonymity.

A segment of parents of the students who are scheduled to appear for their 12th class board exams during 1-15 July, have sought that exams be scrapped and that students be marked on the basis of internal assessment.

In a previous hearing on 17 June, the top court had asked CBSE to consider scrapping the remaining exams and had directed the central school board counsel to consult and take instructions whether marks for the remaining subjects can be allotted on the basis of internal assessment.

In a separate plea, senior counsel Jaideep Gupta appearing for ICSE school board informed the bench that the board shall follow the government’s decision on the schedule of CBSE exams. The apex court said ICSE was at "liberty to tweak the CBSE decision and make an "informed decision".

