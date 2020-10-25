Deep inside, Bhagwat knows the truth about China. He's scared to face it: Rahul

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said India needs to be more powerful than China in terms of military preparedness, adding the world is aware of that country's expansionist designs.

Speaking at the Sangh's annual Vijayadashami rally, which this time was limited to an indoor event attended by 50 'swayamsevaks' due to COVID-19 guidelines, Bhagwat said India needs to be militarily better prepared against China.

Many countries are now standing up to China, he said.

The RSS chief's remarks led to several criticism from the opposition party including Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. Taking a dig at the Bhagwat's speech, Rahul said, "Deep inside, Mr Bhagwat knows the truth. He is just scared to face it. The truth is China has taken our land and GOI & RSS have allowed it."

Claiming that China was shocked at India's response to its intrusion, Bhagwat in his annual rally today had said, "Our defence forces, government and people responded sharply to China's efforts to encroach on our territories."

"We don't know how it will react. So the way forward is to be alert and prepared. We should be more powerful than China in terms of military preparedness, economic conditions, international relations and also relations with neighbouring countries," he said.

The government should forge an alliance against China with immediate neighbours like Nepal, Sri Lanka and others, he said. "India needs to grow bigger in power and scope than China," he added.

"China encroached on our borders amid the pandemic," he said, adding the world knows the expansionist nature of that country. He cited Taiwan and Vietnam as examples of the Chinese expansionist designs.

"We intend to be friendly with all. This is our nature. But mistaking our benevolence for weakness and attempts to disintegrate or weaken us by sheer brute force is unacceptable. Our detractors must know this by now," he said.

Bhagwat also said India is a Hindu Rashtra and Hindutva is the essence the country's selfhood.

Gandhi and the Congress party have repeatedly attacked Centre and its stand on the India-China face-off in eastern Ladakh.

