Union Minister Kiren Rijiju emphasizes the need to address Soros's links seriously, asserting they are not merely political issues. BJP claims Sonia Gandhi has connections to Soros-funded organizations regarding Kashmir.

Karti Chidambaram on Monday reacted to the BJP's allegations against Sonia Gandhi and said that deep state theories should be confined to the dark web and not serious political discourse.

BJP had earlier alleged that former Congress president Sonia Gandhi has links to an organisation financed by the George Soros Foundation and which has backed the idea of Kashmir as an independent nation.

Karti told NDTV that these deep state theories should be confined to the dark web and not serious political discourse. "People have dark, morbid fantasies and they can continue to have them, and there will be no credence given to all these conspiracy theories," he added.

He further told NDTV, “We are always for the sovereignty and unity of India. We are patriots, we are nationalists and we are doing nothing that is against the integrity of India."

The BJP had claimed that Sonia Gandhi, as the co-president of the Forum of the Democratic Leaders in Asia Pacific (FDL-AP) Foundation, is linked to an organisation financed by the George Soros Foundation.

"Notably, the FDL-AP Foundation has expressed their views that treat Kashmir as a separate entity," the party said.

"This association between Sonia Gandhi and an organisation that has backed the idea of Kashmir as an independent nation expresses the influence of foreign entities on India's internal affairs and the political impact of such connections," it said.

RJD MP Manoj Jha said, “When the govt and its top leadership started to look into conspiracy theories, it means there is something that they want to hide. You are in the govt, get things investigated."

Meanwhile, BJP MP Arun Singh said, " We are seeing media reports on links between George Soros and Congress...This is a very serious matter, and it should be discussed."

Speaking in Rajya Sabha, CPI-M MP Dr John Brittas says, "Let there be a discussion on George Soros and Adani on the floor of the House."

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju said, "I think that few issues before the country shouldn't be seen with political lenses. George Soros and his links - that have come to light - we do not see it as an issue relating Congress party, Rahul Gandhi. We should take the issue seriously - if it is related to anti-India forces."

He added, “We do not see this as party politics... We have told Congress and other parties that we will discuss over the Constitution on December 13 and 14 (in Lok Sabha) and on December 16 and 17 (in Rajya Sabha)... I want to appeal to the leaders of Congress party and its workers that if even their leaders are found to have links with anti-India forces, they also should raise their voices…"