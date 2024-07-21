’Deeply appreciate generosity’: Assam CM Himanta Sarma’s rare post for opposition INDIA bloc leader Hemant Soren

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Sunday that Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren offered 2 crore to th Chief Minister's Relief Fund of Assam to aid flood-affected people.

Livemint
Published21 Jul 2024, 06:38 PM IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma(Hindustan Times)

In a rare thank-you post, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to social media X to "appreciate the generosity" of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Sarma informed on Sunday that Soren had offered 2 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund of Assam to aid flood-affected people.

"Hon’ble CM of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren Ji has graciously offered 2 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund of Assam to aid flood-affected people. On behalf of the people of Assam, I deeply appreciate the generosity of the kind-hearted people of Jharkhand and the Hon’ble Chief Minister," Sarma said in the post on X.

At least 113 people have been killed in the flood, landslides, lightning and storms in Assam so far, news agency PTI reported. More than 1.30 lakh people in 10 districts continued to remain affected. According to ANI, the flood in the state has claimed the lives of 215 animals, including 13 one-horned rhinos at Kaziranga National Park this year so far.

The latest social media post by Sarma comes as a rare display of appreciation between a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a leader of the opposition INDIA bloc. Hemant Soren is the leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), which is part of the INDIA bloc. Meanwhile, Himanta Biswa Sarma is a BJP leader.

Sarma had earlier hit out at Soren who was in jail in connection with money laundering corruption cases. On July 16, Sarma asserted that the BJP is going to form a government in Jharkhand.

"We have to form our government in Jharkhand... We need to change the present government and bring in the BJP's double-engine government. We will definitely win," the Assam CM told reporters. "I am not doing any research work; just see the result of the Lok Sabha election. We got such a good response," he added.

Jharkhand is among the states where elections will be held later this year.

Also Read | Jharkhand news: Former CM Hemant Soren granted bail in land scam case

On July 8, days after he was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand for the third time, Soren won the floor test during a special session of the State Assembly. Hemant Soren won the vote of trust with the votes of 45 MLAs in his favour.

Soren had resigned as Chief Minister before his arrest on January 31. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in January on charges related to an alleged land scam and money laundering.

Also Read | Hemant Soren sworn-in as 13th Chief Minister of Jharkhand | Watch

Hemant Soren was released from the Birsa Munda Jail on June 28 after nearly five months following bail from the Jharkhand High Court in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

Hemant Soren's return as CM will bolster the JMM, which won three seats in the tribal-dominated state of Jharkhand in the Lok Sabha elections.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:21 Jul 2024, 06:38 PM IST
HomePoliticsNews’Deeply appreciate generosity’: Assam CM Himanta Sarma’s rare post for opposition INDIA bloc leader Hemant Soren

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    157.75
    03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -8.6 (-5.17%)

    Tata Power

    414.15
    03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -15.85 (-3.69%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.30
    03:45 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -7.2 (-2.3%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    137.55
    03:57 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -4.9 (-3.44%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

    102.11
    03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    4.68 (4.8%)

    Rail Vikas Nigam

    614.00
    03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    27.65 (4.72%)

    Jubilant Pharmova

    752.25
    03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    25.3 (3.48%)

    One 97 Communications

    458.70
    03:55 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    13.65 (3.07%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,217.00292.00
      Chennai
      75,657.001,099.00
      Delhi
      74,485.00-659.00
      Kolkata
      74,485.00-73.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

      More From Popular in Politics
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue