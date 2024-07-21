Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Sunday that Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren offered ₹ 2 crore to th Chief Minister's Relief Fund of Assam to aid flood-affected people.

"Hon’ble CM of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren Ji has graciously offered ₹2 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund of Assam to aid flood-affected people. On behalf of the people of Assam, I deeply appreciate the generosity of the kind-hearted people of Jharkhand and the Hon’ble Chief Minister," Sarma said in the post on X.

At least 113 people have been killed in the flood, landslides, lightning and storms in Assam so far, news agency PTI reported. More than 1.30 lakh people in 10 districts continued to remain affected. According to ANI, the flood in the state has claimed the lives of 215 animals, including 13 one-horned rhinos at Kaziranga National Park this year so far.

The latest social media post by Sarma comes as a rare display of appreciation between a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a leader of the opposition INDIA bloc. Hemant Soren is the leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), which is part of the INDIA bloc. Meanwhile, Himanta Biswa Sarma is a BJP leader.

Sarma had earlier hit out at Soren who was in jail in connection with money laundering corruption cases. On July 16, Sarma asserted that the BJP is going to form a government in Jharkhand.

"We have to form our government in Jharkhand... We need to change the present government and bring in the BJP's double-engine government. We will definitely win," the Assam CM told reporters. "I am not doing any research work; just see the result of the Lok Sabha election. We got such a good response," he added.

Jharkhand is among the states where elections will be held later this year.

On July 8, days after he was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand for the third time, Soren won the floor test during a special session of the State Assembly. Hemant Soren won the vote of trust with the votes of 45 MLAs in his favour.

Soren had resigned as Chief Minister before his arrest on January 31. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in January on charges related to an alleged land scam and money laundering.

Hemant Soren was released from the Birsa Munda Jail on June 28 after nearly five months following bail from the Jharkhand High Court in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

Hemant Soren's return as CM will bolster the JMM, which won three seats in the tribal-dominated state of Jharkhand in the Lok Sabha elections.

(With inputs from agencies)

