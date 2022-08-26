Deep-sea mining is close to reality despite environmental concerns5 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2022, 01:40 AM IST
The ocean floor contains a trove of metals that can be used in making batteries for electric vehicles
Companies could start mining the ocean floor for metals used to make electric-vehicle batteries within the next year, a development that could occur despite broad concerns about the environmental impact of deep-sea mining.