Deep-sea mining is close to reality despite environmental concerns

Since the ISA was formed in 1994, the agency has facilitated testing and exploration of the ocean bottom. It has licensed 22 contractors to explore the deep sea with a focus on scientific exploration, though some of the licenses went to units of global companies, including Lockheed Martin Corp. and DEME Group NV. In June 2021, the Pacific island nation the Republic of Nauru and startup Metals Co. applied to the ISA to mine in the Clarion Clipperton Zone, triggering a rule that required the agency to establish a code that would allow “exploitation" for deep-sea resources within two years.