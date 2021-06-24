Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi appears before Gujarat court, denies charges

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had appeared before the court in October 2019 and pleaded not guilty for his comment. Legislator Purnesh Modi filed a complaint against Gandhi in April 2019 under Indian Penal Code Sections 499 and 500, that deal with defamation. A week back, CJM Dave directed Gandhi to remain present on June 24 to record his statement in the case. In his complaint, the MLA had alleged that Gandhi defamed the entire Modi community by saying "How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?" while addressing a poll rally in 2019. During an election rally held at Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, 2019, Rahul Gandhi had reportedly asked, "Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi...how come they all have Modi as the common surname? How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?" He was the Congress president when he had made this alleged remark. Purnesh Modi has also moved the Gujarat High Court, seeking to call Kolar district collector and a videographer, who recorded the speech, as witnesses in the case. The high court is expected to hear the matter on Monday.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}