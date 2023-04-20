In what can be a crucial day for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the sessions court in Gujarat’s Surat is likely to pronounce its verdict today on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s plea for a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his “Modi surname" remark. Last week the court of Additional Sessions Judge RP Mogera had reserved its verdict for April 20 on Rahul Gandhi’s application for a stay on conviction pending his appeal against a lower court’s order sentencing him to two years in jail in the case. Gandhi had earlier submitted that the trial court treated him harshly after being overwhelmingly influenced by his status as an MP.

