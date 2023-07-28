‘Defeat bills on floor of House’: Pralhad Joshi dares Opposition1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 12:49 PM IST
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi challenges opposition to defeat government bills on the floor of the house if they have the numbers in the Lok Sabha
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday dared the opposition to defeat the government bills on the floor of the house if they believe they had the numbers in the Lok Sabha.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×