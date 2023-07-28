Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday dared the opposition to defeat the government bills on the floor of the house if they believe they had the numbers in the Lok Sabha.

Joshi's statement came after the opposition objected to the government taking up legislative business at a time when the no-confidence motion was pending before the Lok Sabha.

"They have suddenly brought the no-confidence motion, does that mean no government business should take place," the minister said outside the Parliament.

"If they have the numbers, they should defeat the bills on the floor of the House," Joshi added.

The Opposition on Wednesday issued a No- Confidence Motion against the PM Modi government, marking the first such motion in 20 years.

On the other hand, the opposition said the government pushing legislative business dealing with policy matters at a time when the Lok Sabha was in the process of taking up a no-confidence motion against the Union government, was a "travesty" and against “probity and propriety".

Opposition MPs are also planning to travel to Manipur over the weekend to express their solidarity with the people of the strife-torn state.

"Let them go. What ground zero report? We are ready to place everything on the floor of the house if they allow discussion. If they want to discuss, if they want the truth to come out, then there is no better place than the floor of the house," Joshi said.

The Manipur violence has rocked proceedings in both Houses of Parliament ever since the Monsoon session began on July 20, with the opposition demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a discussion on the situation in the northeastern state.