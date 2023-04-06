New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that India shares Japan’s vision for a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific and stressed that both the countries must continue to expand the scope of bilateral cooperation.

Singh conveyed this to Japan’s vice minister of defence for international affairs Oka Masami during a meeting. Masami is currently on a visit to India primarily to attend the seventh Defence Policy Dialogue.

During the meeting, Oka briefed the Singh on the discussions held during the Dialogue, which he co-chaired with defence secretary Giridhar Aramane on Thursday.

According to the defence ministry, the visiting dignitary reiterated Japan’s keenness to enhance bilateral defence cooperation, including collaboration in defence equipment and technology.

“Rajnath Singh conveyed that India shares Japan’s vision for a free, open, secure and rules-based Indo-Pacific and stressed that both the countries must continue to expand the scope of their bilateral cooperation," it said.

Oka was also accompanied by the ambassador of Japan to India Suzuki Hiroshi, who thanked Singh for the impetus provided by his “strong and positive" leadership towards strengthening the bilateral defence ties, the ministry added.

Japan and India are partners in peace, with a common interest in and complementary responsibility for promoting the security, stability and prosperity of Asia as well as in advancing international peace and equitable development.