India shares Japan’s vision for a open, secure, rules-based Indo-Pacific: Rajnath Singh1 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 04:13 PM IST
Japan and India are partners in peace, with a common interest in and complementary responsibility for promoting the security, stability and prosperity of Asia as well as in advancing international peace and equitable development.
New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that India shares Japan’s vision for a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific and stressed that both the countries must continue to expand the scope of bilateral cooperation.
