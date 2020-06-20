Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is to visit Moscow next week on a three day visit to participate in a ceremony to mark the 75th World War II Victory Day parade on 24 June, a statement from the defence ministry said on Saturday.

Singh was scheduled to leave on 22 June but he will now leave a day earlier, an official familiar with the minister’s programme said.

It comes in the middle of rising tensions with China, a country Russia has grown close to since 2014 after Moscow was sanctioned by Western countries for the annexation of Crimea. Last week, 20 Indian soldiers were killed in border flare up with China in Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

In 2018, prime minister Narendra Modi held an informal summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi to bring bilateral ties back on a sound footing against the backdrop of visits by key Pakistani leaders to Russia and Russian and Pakistani troops holding their first ever military exercises given that Pakistan was seen as close to the US and India seen as closer to the erstwhile Soviet Union during the Cold War years.

“The visit of the defence minister will strengthen the longstanding special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia," the ministry said.

Singh will be meeting top Russian leaders and those of other countries but there is no meeting scheduled with Chinese delegates who will be in Moscow at the same time for the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany, the official said.

Singh will be accompanied by Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar and and a senior officer from each of the three wings of the armed forces.

India had earlier said it will send a contingent of 75 personnel from its three armed services to participate in Russia's 75th World War II Victory Day parade.

"On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Second World War, there will be a military parade in Moscow to honour the heroism and sacrifices made by the Russian and other friendly people," the defence ministry had said in its press release.

"The participation in the parade will be a mark of tribute and solidarity with the people of Russia at a time when they remember their heroes of the Great Patriotic War," it added.

India’s contingent will be one among 11 participating in the parade and will be led by a major rank officer of the Sikh Light Infantry Regiment. The regiment had fought with valour in the Second World War and has distinction of earning four battle honours and two military cross amongst other gallantry awards, a separate statement from the Defence ministry said.

Singh’s visit to Russia was first confirmed on Saturday by Russian Ambassador Nikolay Kudashev who in a Twitter post said: “I wish a safe journey to Defence Minister of strategic partner India @rajnathsingh who is scheduled to depart to Moscow on Monday to witness the Great Victory Day Military Parade on June 24."

Singh’s visit also comes days after a news report that said India was looking at fast tracking the purchase of 21 Mig 29s and 18 Su30 MKI aircraft from Russia. These plans were originally announced by former Air Chief Marshall Birender Singh Dhanoa in 2018 and then reiterated by current Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria last year. According to news agency ANI, the proposals worth ₹5,000- 6,000 crores was expected to be cleared by the defence ministry soon.

