India, Maldives hold talks to enhance defence cooperation

India, Maldives hold talks to enhance defence cooperation1 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 03:33 PM IST
Both parties emphasized the importance of maintaining peace, stability, and security in the region, acknowledging the need to work together to address shared security challenges
New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh visited the Maldives on Monday, meeting with his counterpart Mariya Didi to hold bilateral talks aimed at strengthening the partnership between the two nations. The ministers discussed a range of regional and global security issues and agreed to deepen their cooperation in defence and security, according to a statement from India’s defence ministry.
