India, Maldives hold talks to enhance defence cooperation

New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh visited the Maldives on Monday, meeting with his counterpart Mariya Didi to hold bilateral talks aimed at strengthening the partnership between the two nations. The ministers discussed a range of regional and global security issues and agreed to deepen their cooperation in defence and security, according to a statement from India’s defence ministry.

Both parties emphasized the importance of maintaining peace, stability, and security in the region, acknowledging the need to work together to address shared security challenges. They underscored the value of international law and rules-based order, expressing commitment to uphold these principles, according to a joint press communique.

The ministers welcomed ongoing defence cooperation, including joint exercises and military official visits. They noted the significance of sharing best practices and expertise in counterterrorism, disaster management, cyber security, and maritime security. They also agreed to explore additional avenues for cooperation, such as defence trade, capacity building, and joint exercises.

During the visit, Singh met with Maldives president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and foreign minister Abdulla Shahid, attended the commissioning ceremony of the replacement ship for Huravee, and laid the foundation stone for the MNDF Coast Guard’s Ekatha Harbour alongside Didi. Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening their partnership and enhancing regional security and prosperity.