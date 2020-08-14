Subscribe
Define inclusive vaccine access strategy now: Rahul Gandhi to govt
**EDS: SCREENSHOT FROM TWITTER VIDEO** New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in conversation with Bangladesh economist and Gramin Bank founder Muhammad Yunus via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Friday, July 31, 2020. (PTI Photo) (PTI31-07-2020_000019B)

Define inclusive vaccine access strategy now: Rahul Gandhi to govt

1 min read . 11:41 AM IST PTI

  • Rahul Gandhi said India will soon be one of the covid-19 vaccine producing countries and the government must spell out its strategy now
  • Human trials on various covid vaccines are currently underway across the world, including in India

NEW DELHI : Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday demanded that the government clearly define an inclusive and equitable vaccine access policy to ensure its affordability and fair distribution.

He said India will soon be one of the COVID-19 vaccine producing countries and the government must spell out its strategy now.

"India will be one of the COVID-19 vaccine-producing nations. It needs a clearly-defined, inclusive and equitable vaccine access strategy ensuring availability, affordability and fair distribution. The Government of India (GOI) must do it now," he said on Twitter.

Human trials on various COVID vaccines are currently underway across the world, including in India.

