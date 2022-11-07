Delhi air needs the winds of change

Last Thursday (3 November) was one of the most polluted days in Delhi in three years. Stubble burning in northern states is again the prime culprit, but even when it subsides soon, the air will remain unhealthy to breathe if one goes by the official safe limit. The political air also found itself muddied like past years even though Punjab and Delhi are now under the same party. Meanwhile, data suggests Delhi's air has come off its worst seen around five years ago. Mint explores.

