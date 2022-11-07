Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Politics / News /  Delhi air needs the winds of change

Delhi air needs the winds of change

1 min read . 11:40 PM ISTShuja Asrar, Tanay Sukumar
Stubble burning in northern states

Stubble burning in northern states is again the prime culprit, but even when it subsides soon, the air will remain unhealthy to breathe if one goes by the official safe limit

Last Thursday (3 November) was one of the most polluted days in Delhi in three years. Stubble burning in northern states is again the prime culprit, but even when it subsides soon, the air will remain unhealthy to breathe if one goes by the official safe limit. The political air also found itself muddied like past years even though Punjab and Delhi are now under the same party. Meanwhile, data suggests Delhi's air has come off its worst seen around five years ago. Mint explores.

View Full Image
Unending battle
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Unending battle
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Biggest culprit
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Worst of the lot
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Pollution on wheels
Click on the image to enlarge
