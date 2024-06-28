Delhi airport roof collapse: ‘Corruption and criminal negligence’, Congress takes jibe at Modi govt on ‘shoddy infra’

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday accused the Narendra Modi government of “corruption and criminal negligence” in recent infrastructure projects, including the Delhi Airport Terminal 1 roof collapse, the leakage at Ayodhya Ram Mandir, and others.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kharge wrote, “Corruption and criminal negligence is responsible for the collapse of shoddy infrastructure falling like a deck of cards, in the past 10 years of Modi Govt.”

Also Read | One dead after roof collapsed at Delhi Airport Terminal 1 amid heavy rainfall

The Congress leader listed the recent loops in infrastructural projects. These include the Delhi Airport (T1) roof collapse, Jabalpur airport roof collapse, the Abysmal condition of Ayodhya's new roads, Ram Mandir leakage, Cracks in Mumbai Trans Harbour Link road, 13 new bridges falling down in Bihar in 2023 & 2024, Pragati Maidan Tunnel submerging, and Morbi bridge collapse tragedy in Gujarat.

Corruption and criminal negligence is responsible for the collapse of shoddy infrastructure falling like a deck of cards, in the past 10 years of Modi Govt.



⏬Delhi Airport (T1) roof collapse,

⏬Jabalpur airport roof collapse,

⏬Abysmal condition of Ayodhya's new roads,

⏬Ram… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) June 28, 2024

These are some stark instances which expose the tall claims by PM Modi and BJP of creating “World Class Infrastructure”, the Congress chief said, adding that the Prime Minister called himself “Doosri mitti ka insaan...” while inaugurating the Delhi Airport Terminal 1.

“All this false bravado and rhetoric was only reserved for quickly indulging in ribbon-cutting ceremonies before Elections! Our heartfelt condolences to the victims of the Delhi airport tragedy. They bore the brunt of a Corrupt, Inept and Selfish Govt,” Kharge added.

Delhi Airport Terminal 1 roof collapse One person died and six people were injured after a portion of the roof of the Delhi airport's Terminal-1 fell on cars, including taxis, amid heavy rains early Friday, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said.

The officials said many vehicles were damaged in the incident, which was reported to the DFS around 5:30 a.m. They added that the injured persons had been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Also Read | Delhi airport flight status: Roof collapse grounds SpiceJet and IndiGo flight

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said, “Personally monitoring the roof collapse incident at T1 Delhi Airport. First responders are working at the site. Also advised the airlines to assist all affected passengers at T1. The injured have been evacuated to hospital. Rescue operations are still ongoing.”

The roof collapse incident affected flight and metro operations in the national capital, with SpiceJet and IndiGo temporarily cancelling plane services till the situation improves at Delhi airport. On the other hand, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has also closed entry or exit at closed at Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector - 25 station.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir roof leakage The Ayodhya Ram Mandir's roof is reportedly 'leaking' amid the onset of monsoon 2024. The holy shrine's chief priest, Acharya Satyendra Das, while expressing 'surprise' at the incident, said, 'So many engineers are here, and the Pran Pratishtha was held on January 22, but water is leaking from the roof. Nobody would've thought this".

Also Read | Ayodhya Ram Mandir roof ‘leaking’ within 6 months of Pran Pratistha ceremony

The chief priest of Ram Mandir said the temple's roof started leaking right after the first rains. Acharya Satyendra Das said water leakage started specifically near the location where the Ram Lalla idol is housed. He mentioned that the newly constructed Ram Temple lacks proper drainage, causing water to leak from above and accumulate near the idol.