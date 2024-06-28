Delhi airport roof collapse: ‘Corruption and criminal negligence’, Congress takes jibe at Modi govt on ‘shoddy infra’

The Congress on Friday hit out at the Modi government over the Delhi airport roof collapse, saying ‘corruption’ and ‘criminal negligence’ is responsible for the shoddy infrastructure created in the last 10 years.

Written By Alka Jain
First Published11:12 AM IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. (AFP Photo)
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. (AFP Photo)

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday accused the Narendra Modi government of “corruption and criminal negligence” in recent infrastructure projects, including the Delhi Airport Terminal 1 roof collapse, the leakage at Ayodhya Ram Mandir, and others.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kharge wrote, “Corruption and criminal negligence is responsible for the collapse of shoddy infrastructure falling like a deck of cards, in the past 10 years of Modi Govt.”

Also Read | One dead after roof collapsed at Delhi Airport Terminal 1 amid heavy rainfall

The Congress leader listed the recent loops in infrastructural projects. These include the Delhi Airport (T1) roof collapse, Jabalpur airport roof collapse, the Abysmal condition of Ayodhya's new roads, Ram Mandir leakage, Cracks in Mumbai Trans Harbour Link road, 13 new bridges falling down in Bihar in 2023 & 2024, Pragati Maidan Tunnel submerging, and Morbi bridge collapse tragedy in Gujarat.

These are some stark instances which expose the tall claims by PM Modi and BJP of creating “World Class Infrastructure”, the Congress chief said, adding that the Prime Minister called himself “Doosri mitti ka insaan...” while inaugurating the Delhi Airport Terminal 1.

“All this false bravado and rhetoric was only reserved for quickly indulging in ribbon-cutting ceremonies before Elections! Our heartfelt condolences to the victims of the Delhi airport tragedy. They bore the brunt of a Corrupt, Inept and Selfish Govt,” Kharge added.

Delhi Airport Terminal 1 roof collapse

One person died and six people were injured after a portion of the roof of the Delhi airport's Terminal-1 fell on cars, including taxis, amid heavy rains early Friday, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said.

The officials said many vehicles were damaged in the incident, which was reported to the DFS around 5:30 a.m. They added that the injured persons had been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

 

Also Read | Delhi airport flight status: Roof collapse grounds SpiceJet and IndiGo flight

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said, “Personally monitoring the roof collapse incident at T1 Delhi Airport. First responders are working at the site. Also advised the airlines to assist all affected passengers at T1. The injured have been evacuated to hospital. Rescue operations are still ongoing.”

The roof collapse incident affected flight and metro operations in the national capital, with SpiceJet and IndiGo temporarily cancelling plane services till the situation improves at Delhi airport. On the other hand, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has also closed entry or exit at closed at Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector - 25 station.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir roof leakage

The Ayodhya Ram Mandir's roof is reportedly 'leaking' amid the onset of monsoon 2024. The holy shrine's chief priest, Acharya Satyendra Das, while expressing 'surprise' at the incident, said, 'So many engineers are here, and the Pran Pratishtha was held on January 22, but water is leaking from the roof. Nobody would've thought this".

Also Read | Ayodhya Ram Mandir roof ‘leaking’ within 6 months of Pran Pratistha ceremony

The chief priest of Ram Mandir said the temple's roof started leaking right after the first rains. Acharya Satyendra Das said water leakage started specifically near the location where the Ram Lalla idol is housed. He mentioned that the newly constructed Ram Temple lacks proper drainage, causing water to leak from above and accumulate near the idol.

The chief priest's comments underscore doubts about meeting the July 2025 construction deadline for the Ram Temple while emphasising the need for scrutiny into recent water leakage issues near the revered Ram Lalla idol.

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
HomePoliticsNewsDelhi airport roof collapse: ‘Corruption and criminal negligence’, Congress takes jibe at Modi govt on ‘shoddy infra’

Most Active Stocks

Indus Towers

374.20
05:43 AM | 28 JUN 2024
8.55 (2.34%)

Bharat Electronics

304.30
05:43 AM | 28 JUN 2024
-0.2 (-0.07%)

State Bank Of India

859.80
05:43 AM | 28 JUN 2024
15.65 (1.85%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

275.30
05:43 AM | 28 JUN 2024
7.7 (2.88%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

360 One Wam

1,022.95
05:36 AM | 28 JUN 2024
89.35 (9.57%)

Mahanagar Gas

1,587.30
05:36 AM | 28 JUN 2024
84.75 (5.64%)

Aether Industries

942.80
05:36 AM | 28 JUN 2024
47.75 (5.33%)

Aegis Logis

895.65
05:36 AM | 28 JUN 2024
41.95 (4.91%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,676.00-301.00
    Chennai
    73,033.00198.00
    Delhi
    73,533.00413.00
    Kolkata
    72,676.00-444.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.23
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Politics

    More From Popular in Politics
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue