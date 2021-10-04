Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal announces action plan to combat air pollution in winters

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today announced a 10-point "winter action plan" to tackle air pollution in Delhi that includes formation of teams to check garbage burning, dust and vehicular emissions.The CM said that said currently, air pollution is under control in Delhi but it will start rising with stubble burning in the neighbouring states in winters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today announced a 10-point "winter action plan" to tackle air pollution in Delhi that includes formation of teams to check garbage burning, dust and vehicular emissions.The CM said that said currently, air pollution is under control in Delhi but it will start rising with stubble burning in the neighbouring states in winters.

The Delhi government has formed 75 teams for inspection of construction sites to check dust pollution and there will also be special teams to monitor pollution hotspots in the city. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The Delhi government has formed 75 teams for inspection of construction sites to check dust pollution and there will also be special teams to monitor pollution hotspots in the city. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Steps will also be taken to address the traffic jam on 64 identified roads to reduce vehicular pollution. The pollution under control (PUC) will be strictly followed with formation of 500 teams to check the vehicles, he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}