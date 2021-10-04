Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal announces action plan to combat air pollution in winters

Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal announces action plan to combat air pollution in winters

Arvind Kejriwal claimed that the Centre and neighbouring states did not do anything to check stubble burning by farmers which will lead to air pollution in the winter season.
1 min read . 01:02 PM IST Livemint

  • The Delhi government has formed 75 teams for inspection of construction sites to check dust pollution and there will also be special teams to monitor pollution hotspots in the city

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today announced a 10-point "winter action plan" to tackle air pollution in Delhi that includes formation of teams to check garbage burning, dust and vehicular emissions.The CM said that said currently, air pollution is under control in Delhi but it will start rising with stubble burning in the neighbouring states in winters.

The Delhi government has formed 75 teams for inspection of construction sites to check dust pollution and there will also be special teams to monitor pollution hotspots in the city.

Steps will also be taken to address the traffic jam on 64 identified roads to reduce vehicular pollution. The pollution under control (PUC) will be strictly followed with formation of 500 teams to check the vehicles, he said.

Arvind Kejriwal said that a total of 250 teams have been formed to enforce a ban on garbage burning in the national capital. Also, strengthening of green war rooms and a mass awareness campaign will be part of the winter action plan, 

