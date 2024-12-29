Delhi Assembly polls: Kejriwal targets BJP for tampering electoral roll, “Operation Lotus has reached my constituency”

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday alleged that the BJP is attempting to tamper with the voter list ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections and hit back at them saying “BJP was trying to win elections through "unfair means" after failing to present strong candidates or issues.”

Speaking at a press conference, Kejriwal said, "BJP has already lost the elections. They don't have a chief ministerial face or even proper candidates. They only aim to win through manipulation, but we won't let them succeed."

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi were also present at the press meet.

He also alleged BJP had filed 11,000 voter deletion applications in one constituency alone, but later the Chief Election Commissioner intervened and halted it. "We exposed this, and thankfully, it was stopped."

“Operation Lotus has now reached my constituency,” says Kejriwal Kejriwal revealed that a massive operation started on December 15, with 5,000 applications submitted for voter deletions and 7,500 requests for additions in his New Delhi assembly constituency. He alleged that these changes could impact around 12 percent of the constituency's total votes.

The former Delhi chief minister also noted the voter list released on October 29, following a summary revision conducted between August 20 and October 20, records the total number of voters in the constituency as 106,873.

"Operation Lotus has now reached my constituency. They are attempting to manipulate the electoral rolls to change the election outcome," Kejriwal alleged.

"This kind of manipulation undermines democracy. We appeal to the Election Commission to continue its strict monitoring to prevent such malpractice," he said.

Kejriwal has also written a letter to the District Electoral Officer of New Delhi alleging an "unusual spike" in voter addition and deletion applications in the New Delhi Assembly Constituency in recent days.

The BJP is yet to respond to the allegations.