Delhi Assembly session gets one-day extension, will continue till 18 August

Delhi Assembly session gets one-day extension, will continue till 18 August1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 02:34 PM IST
Delhi Assembly session gets one-day extension
The Delhi Assembly session will continue on Friday after the members voted in favour of extending the proceedings by a day.
The two-day session of the Delhi Assembly commenced here on Wednesday, the first after the enactment of the GNCTD (Amendment) Act 2023 on the control of services in the national capital.
Replying to the discussion on the services bill in Rajya Sabha earlier this month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Delhi Assembly is the only assembly in the country that does not prorogue, and that from 2020 to 2023, it has convened only for the Budget session.
Meanwhile, a war of words erupted between the AAP and BJP MLAs over the Petitions Committee report on Thursday -- the second day of the Delhi Assembly session. Speaking in the Delhi Assembly, BJP MLA Vijender Gupta said the committee's recommendations were like "self-goals" made with an intention to render the administrative system "handicapped".
He demanded that the Petitions Committee be discontinued in the Assembly. Gupta was cautioned by Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla to not present distorted facts in front of the Assembly after the AAP leaders, including Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, expressed objections. AAP MLA Rajesh Gupta said that the BJP legislator was reading an old report.
Democracy prevails in Delhi Assembly.
Delhi assembly is expected to discuss the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2023 after the relevant bill was passed by the Parliament. The Act has replaced an ordinance promulgated by the Centre over control of services in Delhi.
