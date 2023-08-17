Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Politics / News/  Delhi Assembly session gets one-day extension, will continue till 18 August

Delhi Assembly session gets one-day extension, will continue till 18 August

1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 02:34 PM IST Livemint

Delhi Assembly session gets one-day extension

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj speaks in the state Assembly during the two-day session, at Vidhan Sabha in New Delhi on Wednesday,

The Delhi Assembly session will continue on Friday after the members voted in favour of extending the proceedings by a day.

The Delhi Assembly session will continue on Friday after the members voted in favour of extending the proceedings by a day.

The two-day session of the Delhi Assembly commenced here on Wednesday, the first after the enactment of the GNCTD (Amendment) Act 2023 on the control of services in the national capital.

The two-day session of the Delhi Assembly commenced here on Wednesday, the first after the enactment of the GNCTD (Amendment) Act 2023 on the control of services in the national capital.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Replying to the discussion on the services bill in Rajya Sabha earlier this month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Delhi Assembly is the only assembly in the country that does not prorogue, and that from 2020 to 2023, it has convened only for the Budget session.

Meanwhile, a war of words erupted between the AAP and BJP MLAs over the Petitions Committee report on Thursday -- the second day of the Delhi Assembly session. Speaking in the Delhi Assembly, BJP MLA Vijender Gupta said the committee's recommendations were like "self-goals" made with an intention to render the administrative system "handicapped".

He demanded that the Petitions Committee be discontinued in the Assembly. Gupta was cautioned by Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla to not present distorted facts in front of the Assembly after the AAP leaders, including Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, expressed objections. AAP MLA Rajesh Gupta said that the BJP legislator was reading an old report.

how the opposition is treated, adding that democracy prevails in Delhi Assembly.

Delhi assembly is expected to discuss the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2023 after the relevant bill was passed by the Parliament. The Act has replaced an ordinance promulgated by the Centre over control of services in Delhi.

*With inputs from agencies

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 17 Aug 2023, 02:34 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.