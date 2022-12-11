After losing the control of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the recently concluded elections, the Delhi chief of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), Adesh Gupta resigned from his post. The 15-year rule of BJP at MCD ended on Wednesday, as AAP won a full majority with 134 seats in a 250-member house and despite extreme efforts, BJP could manage to win 104 seats.

An official statement from the party highlighted that the resignation was as per the direction of BJP national president JP Nadda. Virendra Sachdeva will replace Gupta as the new chief of the Delhi BJP and will be in a role of working president for now.

“The party did not get the expected results in the MCD elections, taking moral responsibility for the defeat, I have resigned from the post of Delhi BJP President," new agency ANI tweeted quoting BJP leader Adesh Gupta on his resignation from the post of party president.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is one of the largest municipal corporations in the country and works with a budget of 15,000 crores. AAP is particularly in relief with the win as they are usually in a tussle with the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi over matters of governance and if BJP would have won the election, they would have also faced resistance from the new Mayor.

On Saturday, Arvind Kejriwal - addressing his councilors - said that "this was one of the most difficult elections". "Seven chief ministers, 17 union ministers, Amit Shah Ji, (BJP chief) JP Nadda Sahab, all of them were there. Besides, the media was used against us. Some or the other clip was released," he said in his message to the councilors. "Some people say it was an easy election. But it was not. It was one of the most difficult elections we have fought," he further added.

The municipal election in Delhi was fought on several issues like pollution, garbage landfills, cleanliness, etc. and political issues like the Delhi Excise Policy scam or the leaked video of jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain also created some furor.