Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta resigns after defeat in MCD elections2 min read . Updated: 11 Dec 2022, 03:37 PM IST
- Virendra Sachdeva will replace Gupta as the new chief of the Delhi BJP and will be in role of working president for now
After losing the control of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the recently concluded elections, the Delhi chief of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), Adesh Gupta resigned from his post. The 15-year rule of BJP at MCD ended on Wednesday, as AAP won a full majority with 134 seats in a 250-member house and despite extreme efforts, BJP could manage to win 104 seats.