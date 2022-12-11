Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta resigns after defeat in MCD elections

On Saturday, Arvind Kejriwal - addressing his councilors - said that "this was one of the most difficult elections". "Seven chief ministers, 17 union ministers, Amit Shah Ji, (BJP chief) JP Nadda Sahab, all of them were there. Besides, the media was used against us. Some or the other clip was released," he said in his message to the councilors. "Some people say it was an easy election. But it was not. It was one of the most difficult elections we have fought," he further added.