Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta tests Covid-19 positive

New Delhi: Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta today said that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus . He said that after exhibiting some symptoms he got himself tested and the report was positive. He has urged those who recently came in contact with him to get tested.

"Last week I got tested for COVID after having a mild fever, for which the report came back negative. Due to continued poor health, I got tested for coronavirus again and have tested positive. Although I have been in quarantine for the past week, if someone has come in contact with me, they should also get tested," he tweeted in Hindi.

पिछले हफ्ते हल्का बुखार होने के बाद मैंने covid टेस्ट कराया था जिसकी रिपोर्ट negative थी, लगातार अस्वस्थ महसूस करने के कारण मैंने फिर से कोरोना का टेस्ट कराया जो positive आया है।



वैसे तो मैं पिछले 1 week से quarantine हूं फिर भी कोई मेरे संपर्क में आया हो तो वह अपनी जांच करा ले। — Adesh Gupta (@adeshguptabjp) September 16, 2020

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has also tested positive for the novel coronavirus following which he has isolated himself. A total of seven Delhi MLAs have tested positive for COVID-19. They are -- Rajesh Gupta, Rituraj Govind, Virender Singh Kadian, Ajay Mahawar, Surender Kumar, Girish Soni, Vishesh Ravi and Pramila Dheeraj Tokas.

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, Arvind Kejriwal said the matter of concern should be the number of deaths and not cases as he claimed that the coronavirus death rate in the national capital is perhaps the lowest in the world.

He said that currently around 60,000 tests for detection of COVID-19 are being conducted in Delhi daily, which means that 3,000 tests are conducted per day per million population in the city.

