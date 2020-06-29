Delhi BJP complaints of 'huge' power bills in lockdown

NEW DELHI : The Delhi BJP President on Monday alleged that the discoms in the city have sent "huge" power bills to consumers for the lockdown period, and demanded the AAP government waive off fixed charges for commercial connections.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said that instead of provisional bills, actual ones should be sent to consumers and the facility of payment in instalment be given.

The data on bills received from RWAs of Delhi and complaints received from other consumers showed that power subsidy was not provided to them for the three months period of lockdown, Gupta claimed at a press briefing.

A Delhi government official rubbished the claim, saying subsidy is being provided as per the rules to all eligible consumers.

"Delhi has the cheapest electricity rates for domestic consumers in the county. Those consuming up to 200 units get zero bills and those consuming between 201 and 400 units, get ₹800 shaved off," he said.

Gupta, however, charged that “huge" power bills were sent to the consumers.

"There are around two lakh small and big industries that were closed during the lockdown period, but huge electricity bills are being charged from them with fixed charge and average bill.

“Also there are more than 7 lakh shops and offices in Delhi that were closed in lockdown but being made to pay huge bills," he claimed.

Discom officials said that provisional bills were sent to consumers during lockdown as per Delhi Electricity Regulatory Authority (DERC) direction, since physical metre-reading was postponed to protect the consumers and the staff from the spread of coronavirus.

"As per the DERC order, Delhi power companies are raising provisional bills in absence of actual meter-reading. These provisional bills are getting regularised as and when the actual meter-reading for the provisional period is available," one of them said.

The discoms have resumed meter-readings for industrial and commercial consumers. In case of domestic connections, many consumers are not allowing meter-readers to enter their societies, also many are in containment zones and only such connections are being issued with provisional bills as per DERC guidelines, they said.

The consumers can also do meter-reading of their power consumption themselves and get actual bills. They are also being given a financial incentive for doing this till June 30, they added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

