The workers of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday organized a huge protest outside the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanding his resignation over the allegations of corruption in Delhi's now-scrapped new liquor policy.

The protests were also organized out of the offices of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP workers also clashed with police while trying to breach the barricades. In the videos, which are doing rounds on social media, police can be seen pushing the BJP workers who are trying to jump across the police barricades.

#WATCH | Delhi: BJP workers protest outside AAP office against CM Arvind Kejriwal over alleged liquor scam. pic.twitter.com/Hm5tkekPon — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2023

The protest came after Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday took cognizance of the chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi's excise policy case. The central agency named several businessmen in the chargesheet including AAP's former communication head Vijay Nair.

"This court is of the considered opinion that there are also sufficient grounds and material to proceed further in the matter against all the twelve accused persons being prosecuted through this supplementary complaint as they all, either directly or indirectly, are found to have attempted to or indulged in or knowingly assisted or have been a party to or actually involved in the process or activities connected with proceeds of crime generated through the case of the above-scheduled offense, including its concealment, possession, acquisition, use, and projection or claiming it to be untainted properties," Special Judge MK Nagpal said.

ED has conducted its investigation under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and submitted in its chargesheet that the Delhi Excise Policy, 2021-22 was created by the top-level leaders of AAP to continuously generate and channel illegal funds for themselves.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reacted to the chargesheet and said "ED must have filed 5000 chargesheets in this Government's tenure. How many of them were punished? ED's cases are fake. They don't file cases to end corruption. ED is used to poach MLAs, make and break govt. So, the ED chargesheet is pure fiction."

