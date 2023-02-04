Delhi BJP workers protest outside CM Kejriwal's residence over liquor scam

"This court is of the considered opinion that there are also sufficient grounds and material to proceed further in the matter against all the twelve accused persons being prosecuted through this supplementary complaint as they all, either directly or indirectly, are found to have attempted to or indulged in or knowingly assisted or have been a party to or actually involved in the process or activities connected with proceeds of crime generated through the case of the above-scheduled offense, including its concealment, possession, acquisition, use, and projection or claiming it to be untainted properties," Special Judge MK Nagpal said.