Delhi Budget: Covid vaccine to remain free; 9,934 crore allocated for health

Delhi Budget: Covid vaccine to remain free; ₹9,934 crore allocated for health1 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2021, 12:14 PM IST
Delhi government allocated ₹9,934 crore -14% of the total budget- for the health sector.
Delhi government allocated ₹9,934 crore -14% of the total budget- for the health sector.
Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manisha Sisodia today presented the capital's first e-budget for the fiscal year 2020-21. Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, presented a budget outlay of ₹69,000 crore, which is the highest till date.
Delhi government allocated ₹9,934 crore -- 14% of the total budget-- for the health sector. A covid-19 vaccine to remain free for all in government facilities as the Kejriwal-led govt allocated ₹50 crore for vaccination drive.
Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the Finance portfolio, informed through a tweet: "All set! Today I am going to present my 7th budget in the Delhi assembly under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. It would be a paperless budget presentation today. For more on #DelhiBudget2021 ... Stay tuned!"
The Budget Session of the Delhi Assembly is scheduled to continue till March 16
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.