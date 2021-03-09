OPEN APP
Delhi Budget: Covid vaccine to remain free; 9,934 crore allocated for health

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia oversees the State Budget 2021-22 on a tablet device, ahead of its announcement in the Delhi Assembly during the ongoing state Budget Session, in New Delhi, Monday, March 8, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_08_2021_000136A) (PTI)
 1 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2021, 12:14 PM IST Staff Writer

Delhi government allocated 9,934 crore -14% of the total budget- for the health sector.

Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manisha Sisodia today presented the capital's first e-budget for the fiscal year 2020-21. Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, presented a budget outlay of 69,000 crore, which is the highest till date.

Delhi government allocated 9,934 crore -- 14% of the total budget-- for the health sector. A covid-19 vaccine to remain free for all in government facilities as the Kejriwal-led govt allocated 50 crore for vaccination drive.

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the Finance portfolio, informed through a tweet: "All set! Today I am going to present my 7th budget in the Delhi assembly under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. It would be a paperless budget presentation today. For more on #DelhiBudget2021 ... Stay tuned!"

The Budget Session of the Delhi Assembly is scheduled to continue till March 16

