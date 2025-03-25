Delhi Budget 2025 LIVE: The BJP-led Delhi government is set to present its first Budget in the Assembly on Tuesday after more than 26 years, allocating funds for key initiatives like cleaning the Yamuna, infrastructure development, and improving basic services. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who also holds the finance portfolio, conducted a “kheer" ceremony on Monday to symbolize the "sweetness" of a "Viksit Delhi" ahead of the Budget Session.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who also holds the portfolio of Finance Minister will present the Budget 2025-26 today.
Chief Minister Gupta said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP is presenting the Delhi Budget after 27 years. Just as Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile, we are returning after 27 years."
'Budget for development of Delhi,' says Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra
On Delhi government's first budget to be presented today, Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra says, "It is a historic budget... It is the budget for the development of Delhi..."
'Going to be a historic budget,' says Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma
On Delhi government's first budget to be presented today, Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma said, "It is going to be a historic budget. The people of Delhi will rejoice..."
'Delhi will progress, Ram Rajya will be established,' CM Rekha Gupta to table budget today
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta says, "Bajrang Bali will do the best for Delhi. Delhi will progress, and Ram Rajya will be established..."
CM Rekha Gupta reaches the Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place to offer prayers
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta reaches the Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place to offer prayers ahead of the presentation of the first Budget of this government today
CM Rekha Gupta to present Budget 2025-26 for national capital today
The BJP-led Delhi government is set to present the Budget 2025-26, its first Budget in 26 years in the national capital.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who also holds the portfolio of Finance Minister will present the Budget 2025-26 today. (ANI)
Delhi Ministers Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Kapil Mishra and Ravinder Indraj Singh arrive at Hanuman Temple
Delhi Ministers Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Kapil Mishra and Ravinder Indraj Singh arrive at Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place.
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta will present Budget 2025-26 for the national capital today.
Delhi's budget can't be formed by making 'kheer', Atishi slams BJP govt
Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Atishi on Monday criticized the BJP-led Delhi government for not presenting the Economic Survey ahead of the budget.
"Delhi's budget cannot be formed by making 'kheer', but on the figures of the economy," she said, taking a jibe at the BJP’s "kheer" ceremony that marked the start of the Budget Session.
BJP govt to present maiden Budget in Delhi Assembly today
The BJP-led Delhi government will present its maiden Budget in the Assembly on Tuesday after over 26 years, providing for funds to implement its promises such as Yamuna cleaning, infra development and strengthening basic facilities.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who also holds the finance portfolio, on Monday performed a "kheer" ceremony symbolising the "sweetness" of "Viksit Delhi" ahead of the commencement of the Budget Session. (PTI)