Delhi Budget 2025 LIVE: The BJP-led Delhi government is set to present its first Budget in the Assembly on Tuesday after more than 26 years, allocating funds for key initiatives like cleaning the Yamuna, infrastructure development, and improving basic services. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who also holds the finance portfolio, conducted a “kheer" ceremony on Monday to symbolize the "sweetness" of a "Viksit Delhi" ahead of the Budget Session.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who also holds the portfolio of Finance Minister will present the Budget 2025-26 today. Folliwng the meeting Gupta will proceed to the Vidhan Sabha and present the budget.

Chief Minister Gupta said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP is presenting the Delhi Budget after 27 years. Just as Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile, we are returning after 27 years."

Get all Delhi Budget 2025 LIVE on LiveMint!