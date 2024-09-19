Mukesh Ahlawat has been appointed as the new face of the Delhi Cabinet. At the same time, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has retained four ministers: Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Saurabh Bharadwaj, and Imran Hussain. The Delhi government's Council of Ministers comprises seven members, including the Chief Minister. The terms of the new Chief Minister and the newly appointed member will be short-lived, as assembly elections are scheduled for February next year. The identity of the seventh member has not yet been revealed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Who is Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat? AAP’s Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat won the Sultanpur Majra Assembly seat by 48,000 votes in 2020. He has been inducted to fill the vacancy created by social welfare minister Raaj Kumar Anand's resignation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Thursday, AAP announced that Rajya Sabha MP Atishi will be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Delhi on September 21, alongside other ministers. Expressing her gratitude, Atishi acknowledged the trust placed in her by outgoing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, though she also expressed sadness over his resignation. She is committed to working towards bringing Kejriwal back as Chief Minister after the upcoming assembly elections.

“I want to thank our popular Chief Minister and my mentor, Arvind Kejriwal, for this significant responsibility. This opportunity highlights AAP’s inclusive nature, allowing a first-time politician like me to become Chief Minister. Coming from an ordinary background, I doubt I would have received even a ticket in another party," she stated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Atishi was appointed to the Delhi cabinet in March 2023 during a challenging time for AAP, following Manish Sisodia's arrest in the excise policy case. He has since been released on bail.

As AAP gears up for the assembly elections, Atishi is set to be a central figure in the party’s strategy to regain power in the national capital. The party has called for early elections, with the last assembly polls held in early 2020. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier on Tuesday, Kejriwal, who is also the national convenor of AAP, announced his resignation as Chief Minister of Delhi.