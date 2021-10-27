New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a special Cabinet meeting today at 11 am. It is believed that the cabinet will make a decision to include Ayodhya in the list of religious places under the free pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens of the national capital, ANI reported.

After the meeting, Delhi CM will also address a press conference at around 12 noon in which he can make the above announcement.

On Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister visited the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya. After offering prayers to Ram Lalla, Kejriwal began his speech with a chant of "Jai Shri Ram". He further promised to help as many people to have the darshan of Lord Ram with all his strength and resources.

"I am a very small man, but God has given me a lot. Whatever I have got, whatever resources I have, whatever strength I have, I will use it to help as many people to have the darshan of Lord Ram as possible. I want everyone to get a maximum opportunity and I will do whatever I can to help in that," he said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.