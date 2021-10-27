Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to chair a meeting of Delhi Cabinet today1 min read . 10:14 AM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to chair a meeting of Delhi Cabinet today
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to chair a meeting of Delhi Cabinet today
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a special Cabinet meeting today at 11 am. It is believed that the cabinet will make a decision to include Ayodhya in the list of religious places under the free pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens of the national capital, ANI reported.
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a special Cabinet meeting today at 11 am. It is believed that the cabinet will make a decision to include Ayodhya in the list of religious places under the free pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens of the national capital, ANI reported.
After the meeting, Delhi CM will also address a press conference at around 12 noon in which he can make the above announcement.
After the meeting, Delhi CM will also address a press conference at around 12 noon in which he can make the above announcement.
On Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister visited the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya. After offering prayers to Ram Lalla, Kejriwal began his speech with a chant of "Jai Shri Ram". He further promised to help as many people to have the darshan of Lord Ram with all his strength and resources.
"I am a very small man, but God has given me a lot. Whatever I have got, whatever resources I have, whatever strength I have, I will use it to help as many people to have the darshan of Lord Ram as possible. I want everyone to get a maximum opportunity and I will do whatever I can to help in that," he said.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!