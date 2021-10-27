Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Politics >News >Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to chair a meeting of Delhi Cabinet today

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to chair a meeting of Delhi Cabinet today

Premium
On Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister visited the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya.
1 min read . 10:14 AM IST Livemint

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to chair a meeting of Delhi Cabinet today

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a special Cabinet meeting today at 11 am. It is believed that the cabinet will make a decision to include  Ayodhya in the list of religious places under the free pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens of the national capital, ANI reported.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a special Cabinet meeting today at 11 am. It is believed that the cabinet will make a decision to include  Ayodhya in the list of religious places under the free pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens of the national capital, ANI reported.

After the meeting, Delhi CM will also address a press conference at around 12 noon in which he can make the above announcement.

After the meeting, Delhi CM will also address a press conference at around 12 noon in which he can make the above announcement.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

On Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister visited the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya. After offering prayers to Ram Lalla, Kejriwal began his speech with a chant of "Jai Shri Ram". He further promised to help as many people to have the darshan of Lord Ram with all his strength and resources.

"I am a very small man, but God has given me a lot. Whatever I have got, whatever resources I have, whatever strength I have, I will use it to help as many people to have the darshan of Lord Ram as possible. I want everyone to get a maximum opportunity and I will do whatever I can to help in that," he said.

 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

UN finds nations' climate plans fall short of Paris accord

Premium

China’s energy crisis complicates plans for climate ann ...

Premium

Congress to undertake mass membership drive from 1 Nove ...

Premium

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik demands probe against ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!