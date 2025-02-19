Former Delhi chief ministers and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders — Atishi and Arvind Kejriwal — on Wednesday congratulated Shalimar Bagh MLA Rekha Gupta after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) named her as the new chief minister of Delhi.

“Rekha Gupta is becoming the 4th CM. It is a good thing that women are getting representation and women are showing up in politics with great enthusiasm," said Atishi.

The former CM also hoped that the BJP would fulfil the promises they made.

Atishi stated that she would like to say from the AAP front that her party is always ready to extend support to the BJP for development work.

"Many congratulations to Rekha Gupta ji on becoming the Chief Minister of Delhi. I hope that she will fulfill all the promises made to the people of Delhi. We will support her in every work for the development and welfare of the people of Delhi," said Arvind Kejriwal in a post on X.

Stating that the wait of the people of Delhi has ended today, AAP MLA elect Gopal Rai said, “I extend my congratulations to the New Delhi CM, Rekha Gupta.”

Who is Rekha Gupta? Rekha Gupta is BJP MLA from Shalimar Bagh. She won the seat by defeating AAP candidate Bandna Kumari by over 29,000 votes in the February 5 Assembly polls.

She will be the fourth woman chief minister of Delhi after Sushma Swaraj, Sheila Dikshit and Atishi.

She was chosen as the Leader of the House in the Delhi Assembly at the BJP legislature party meeting which took place in the presence of central observers Ravi Shankar Prasad and OP Dhankar. The party has returned to power in Delhi after over 26 years.