CM Kejriwal mocks BJP: 'They would send ED-CBI even to Lord Ram....'
Attacking the ruling NDA government, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that even Lord Ram would have received ED, CBI notice if he existed in this era
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has often mentioned Lord Ram during his public speeches in past. Recently, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener, referred to Lord Ram to target the BJP-ruled NDA government. While speaking at the Delhi Assembly over the 2024-25 budget, Kejriwal said that if Lord Ram existed in this era, the ruling party would send the ED and the CBI to his home too.