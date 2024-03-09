CM Kejriwal mocks BJP: 'They would send ED-CBI even to Lord Ram....'

Attacking the ruling NDA government, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that even Lord Ram would have received ED, CBI notice if he existed in this era

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has often mentioned Lord Ram during his public speeches in past. Recently, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener, referred to Lord Ram to target the BJP-ruled NDA government. While speaking at the Delhi Assembly over the 2024-25 budget, Kejriwal said that if Lord Ram existed in this era, the ruling party would send the ED and the CBI to his home too. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"If Lord Ram existed in this era, they (BJP) would send the ED and the CBI to his home too and asked him at gunpoint whether he wanted to go to the BJP or jail," said the AAP convener in a no holds barred attack on the saffron party.

Drawing contrast in AAP and the BJP's work, Kejriwal said that the AAP government is moving ahead with a model of ‘Vikas’ (development), whereas the BJP is following the model of ‘Vinash’ (destruction) by toppling opposition parties' governments in different states. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

His reference to ED and CBI in his ‘Lord Ram’ remark was a direct attempt to question the multiple summons issued by the ED. Citing these, eight summons issued to him, Delhi CM claimed that the plan was prepared by the BJP to arrest him and topple his government.

Kejriwal's remark didn't sink well with the BJP as the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, condemned Kejriwal and urged him to refrain from making such comments that may let people question his faith and devotion towards Lord Ram.

Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana biggest empowerment in the world, says Delhi CM Later in the day, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal applauded the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana released by his government for women. Under the scheme, ₹1,000 will be provided to every woman above 18 years of age for the financial year 2024-25. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He called the ‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana’ the biggest scheme for the empowerment of women. “In this budget, we have announced a big scheme for the empowerment of women. Till now, fraud has been going on in the name of empowerment. Till now, they used to praise a woman from the party and say that women were being empowered. Now I will put a thousand rupees in every woman's purse every month. An empty purse does not do empowerment," said Arvind Kejriwal while addressing Mahila Samman Samaroh.

Highlighting the benefit of the scheme, Delhi CM said that those women whose husbands are paying income tax will also receive ₹1000 per month under the scheme. However, a woman with a government job, getting a pension, or paying income tax, won't be eligible for the scheme.

