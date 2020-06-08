Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal develops covid-19 symptoms

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal develops covid-19 symptoms1 min read . 08 Jun 2020
A key meeting of the state disaster management authority, which is scheduled on Tuesday, will be chaired by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has isolated himself at his residence after exhibiting symptoms of covid-19. The 51-year-old Kejriwal is likely to undergo a test today.
“Since Sunday evening Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has been suffering from fever and throat pain and because of this he has isolated himself at home. He will undergo a test on Tuesday. He is a patient of diabetes for very long. Doctors have advised that he hold no meetings," said senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh.
Delhi continues its battle against covid-19, recording one of the highest number of cases in the country at 28,936, with 812 deaths. At present, there are 17,125 active cases.
A key meeting of the state disaster management authority, which is scheduled on Tuesday, will be chaired by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. The meeting is scheduled to discuss the community spread stage and the strategy to tackle the pandemic.
Kejriwal also suffers from chronic cough and was last seen addressing a digital press conference on Sunday morning.
He had chaired a meeting of the state cabinet on Sunday where key decisions, including the opening of borders and restricting treatment of patients in government and private hospitals, were taken.
A cabinet minister in Uttarakhand and two ministers in the Maharashtra cabinet had earlier tested positive for the disease.
