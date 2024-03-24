Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal issues first order regarding water dept from jail
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal issues first order from jail related to Water Department. Wife Sunita Kejriwal assures he will return soon to fulfil promises.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has issued the first order related from jail, according to media report. CM Kejriwal, who is in the custody of Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a case-linked to excise policy, issued an order for the Water Department of the Delhi Government.