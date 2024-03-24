Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal issues first order regarding water dept from jail

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has issued the first order related from jail, according to media report. CM Kejriwal, who is in the custody of Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a case-linked to excise policy, issued an order for the Water Department of the Delhi Government. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"He (Kejriwal) has issued his first direction from ED custody. The directions pertain to the city government's Water department. Water Minister Atishi will announce the directions later in the day," the Aam Aadmi Party sources said as per the PTI news agency.

Delhi cabinet leader Atishi said Kejriwal instructed him to solve water- and sewer-related problems in some areas of the city. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

She said that the direction brought tears to her eyes with Kejriwal showing concern for the people of Delhi despite his own plight.

Arvind Kejriwal also directed for deploying enough water tankers in areas where there is scarcity to strengthen supply ahead of the approaching summer months, Atishi said.

Kejriwal also suggested seeking the help of Lt Governor VK Saxena, if needed, and expects that he will extend all assistance, Atishi said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kejriwal has said that he will not resign from the Chief Ministerial post and will run Delhi government from the jail.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in a press conference also said that no provision in the Constitution prohibits an incumbent CM from running a government. Mann said AAP would approach the court for permission to set up an office in jail so that Kejriwal can run the Delhi government. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Saturday, Sunita Kejriwal read out her husband Arvind's message, through a video link and stated he cannot be kept behind bars for long and will return soon to fulfil his promises to the people.

However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed Kejriwal's continuation as CM of Delhi despite being under arrest. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Union Minister Anurag Thakur mockingly said they are competing to replace him as the chief minister but his wife has also joined the race now, a reference to Sunita Kejriwal.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on 21 March by the ED in connection with the now-scrapped excise policy case.

According to the ED officials, the Aam Adami Party (AAP) is the major beneficiary of the proceeds of crime generated in the alleged liquor scam. ED arrested senior AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyender Jain last year.

On Friday, the Rouse Avenue Court remanded Kejriwal to six days of ED custody in the liquor policy case till 28 March. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

